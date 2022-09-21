Detroit Police: Man pulls weapon on gas station clerk after being caught shoplifting, rides away on bicycle

article

Detroit Police are searching for a man who get very angry after being confronted by a gas station clerk for allegedly trying to steal from the convenience store and pulled a weapon on the employee.

Police said they're investigating an assault at the Shell Gas Station on Grand River near Outer Drive Road that happened on Sept. 4 around 3:10 a.m.

Police said an unknown man walked into the gas station and started to steal items. While inside, a 21-year-old employee witnessed the thefts and asked him to leave.

The man got angry, pulled a weapon, and threatened the victim before leaving on a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police at 313-596-5840 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.