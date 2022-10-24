West Detroit police standoff updates: Suspect escapes police at one scene, another killed by officers

article

Detroit Police are managing multiple active situations that escalated from separate barricaded gunmen scenes on the city's west side.

A suspect at one scene escaped police during a standoff after fatally shooting a woman and non-fatally shooting another. It unfolded at a multi-family home on Santa Rosa Drive. He's identified as Keyon.

Another suspect was shot and killed by police after he exited a home on Schaefer Highway with a gun and targeted police. He had previously assaulted a woman, beating her severely and pistol whipping her before sexually assaulting her. The woman was released from the home and is now being treated.

Read more crime news here.

Suspect shot by police during standoff on Schaefer Highway

The fight between the couple involved a 58-year-old male suspect and a 53-year-old female victim after the man became upset over a relationship she had had with an unknown man. They began fighting around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.

Detroit Police Chief James White said the suspect had brandished a firearm during the fight, which led to a struggle between the victim's uncle and the suspect. The suspect was struck twice before two witnesses fled the home, leaving the suspect with the victim.

He repeatedly beat her throughout the evening, including at one point sexually assaulting her, White said.

Police negotiated with the man during the 13-hour standoff, eventually getting the female victim out of the home. She told police the suspect had several firearms in the house and didn't plan to go back to prison.

At one point, officers heard a single gunshot before firing gas canisters into the home to smoke out the suspect. He then exited the home with a firearm and pointed it at the officer. The officer fired a single shot, which killed the suspect.

The suspect has a criminal history involving assault and robbery.

Homicide on Santa Rosa Drive

Detroit police say a suspect is on the run after escaping a perimeter setup by officers. He's wanted for homicide and attempted murder after shooting two women, fatally wounding one.

The shooting happened at a multi-family home in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa where a dispute escalated following a party at the home Sunday night. It's unclear what the argument was about, but it led to the fatal shooting of a woman in her 20s and the non-fatal injury of another woman in her 30s.

Chief James White said officers discovered the suspect had escaped after flying a drone into the residence.

The suspect is on probation for carrying a concealed weapon and has multiple bench warrants.