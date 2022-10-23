Police: armed man barricaded inside Detroit home, holding girlfriend hostage

Detroit police are at the scene of a barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's west.

The situation is unfolding Sunday night in the area of Schaefer & Vassar.

Detroit police say they responded to the location for a family dispute. A 58-year-old man was arguing with his girlfriend and brandished a firearm at some point.

Police say the suspect was grazed in the forehead during a struggle between him and his girlfriend.

MORE: Grandma accused of stabbing 2-year-old grandson in her Detroit apartment

The woman's uncle stepped in after the shooting and tried to take the gun from the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect was shot again in his leg.

At this time, the man and his girlfriend are still inside the home. Everyone else was able to make it out.

Police say the suspect came outside at one point and screamed he would not go to prison again.

Detroit police SRT and negation team are on the scene. Police are asking residents to shelter in place.

Stay with Fox 2 for updates.