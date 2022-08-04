Detroit police: Missing man with schizophrenia may be armed

article

Detroit police say they are searching for a missing man who has schizophrenia and may be armed.

Edward Lechner, 37, was last seen leaving his home in the 20 block of W. Savannah around 9:40 a.m. July 28.

He is white with blond hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark blue jean shorts, a white t-shirt, a black fitted Detroit hat, and red and white gym shoes.

Lechner has three tattoo tears on his face, and both of his legs and arms are covered in tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 12th Precinct at 313-596-1200.