Detroit police mourn the passing of veteran Cpl. Darryl Cross

The Detroit Police Department is mourning the loss of 23-year veteran Cpl. Darryl Cross Thursday night.

On social media Detroit PD News tweeted the news tonight. A public information officer said that Cross died off-duty.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Corporal Cross. His bright smile, grace, and commitment to serve and protect this community will never be forgotten.

"We express our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Cpl. Cross on their loss."

According to Cross' Linkedin page, he served with the DPD for more than two decades, starting in 1998. He was fluent in three languages including Spanish and French.