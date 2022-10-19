Detroit police negotiate with woman barricaded in home on Artesian St

The Detroit Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded gunman on Artesian Street near Tireman Street.

Police said they initially responded to a domestic shooting at home in the 7700 block of Artesian St. According to investigators, a woman in the house has bipolar disorder and is refusing medication.

Four people were inside the home; the female subject, her boyfriend and two kids ages 15 and 2 years old.

Police said she shot at her boyfriend and missed, then stabbed him multiple times in the arm and wrist. He then hid by himself in the bathroom, investigators said.

Officials said the 15-year-old threw the gun and knife out of the house. Police were able to negotiate and both kids and the man are outside the house.

The man's condition was not shared, but police said he was taken to the hospital.

Police say she is the only person in the home and that she is barricaded inside. Officials said there are four to five guns inside the home.

Detroit Police asks the public to avoid the area while their Special Response Team and their Crisis Intervention Team work toward a peaceful resolution.

