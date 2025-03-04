Detroit police officer charged for sending inappropriate texts to 13-year-old girl

article

The Brief A Detroit police officer has been charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes, a four-year felony. Officer Earl Raynard Anderson Jr. is accused of inappropriate texts to a girl, 13, who is his girlfriend's daughter. Anderson is suspended from duty by DPD and paperwork to remove him from payroll has been filed.



A Detroit police officer has been charged for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a 13-year-old girl.

The backstory:

Officer Earl Raynard Anderson Jr. is accused of texting the girl, who is the daughter of his girlfriend, by Warren police. Anderson is charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes, a four-year felony.

Anderson was arraigned in Warren District Court where the bond was set at $200,000 cash/surety only. If the bond is posted, Anderson is to have no contact with anyone under 17 years old, no contact with the victim, and no internet or internet devices.

According to Detroit police, he has been suspended from duty and paperwork has been filed to remove him from the payroll for the time being.

"These allegations are concerning. Troubling to be exact. Because the alleged crime occurred in the city of Warren, the Warren Police Department has taken the lead on the investigation," in a statement from Detroit police. "Pursuant to DPD’s policy, our Internal Affairs Unit is conducting a parallel administrative investigation."

Anderson's next court date is March 18 for probable cause, according to Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

"The safety and well-being of our children is our top priority," Lucido said. "We should be able to trust police officers to protect our children, not prey on them. These charges reflect our commitment to holding offenders accountable, no matter their position, and ensuring justice for the most vulnerable members of our community."

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

The Source: Information for this report was taken from a release by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office and Detroit police.



