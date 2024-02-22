A motorist who identified themselves as an off-duty Detroit police officer was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

The Clinton Township Police Department said in a statement they had responded to a traffic crash on Feb. 18. When they arrived, they determined the operator of the vehicle was under the influence of intoxicants.

They were taken into custody at the scene. During the investigation, the driver told officers they were employed by the Detroit Police Department.

Detroit police called the officer's actions disappointing.

"There is a high standard of conduct that all Detroit Police Officers have sworn to uphold. Under no circumstances will the DPD condone acts of drunk driving by any of its members," a statement from police read.

According to a news release from Clinton Township police, all individuals contacted in the incident were cooperating with the investigation. It was subsequently closed by the department.

The incident has since been turned over to Internal Affairs within the Detroit Police Department. The officer has since been placed on administrative duty until the investigation concludes.

The officer will not be allowed to carry a gun during the review process.