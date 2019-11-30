Detroit police officer being investigated for shooting girlfriend in Lyon Township

A Detroit police officer is being investigated for shooting his girlfriend in Lyon Township Wednesday night.

The woman was shot in the chest and is hospitalized in temporary serious condition, but is expected to recover, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. It being looked into as an accidental shooting, although the investigation is continuing.

The shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. inside a residence on Petoskey Street.

Sheriff deputies are investigating, while Detroit police are conducting an internal investigation.

No charges have been announced yet.

