Detroit police officer charged with stealing the shoes of other colleagues

There's a shoe bandit afoot. Detroit police say they didn't have to go far to catch him.

What they're saying:

Detroit Chief Todd Bettison says a member of the department has been accused of stealing other police officers' shoes.

FOX 2 was told they were Nikes, Yeezys, and those are worth a pretty penny.

"It is different. And you know when it was brought to our attention, any type of crime or anything, we investigate," said Bettison. "Over at the 3rd Precinct in the locker room, just like any typical locker room, our officers tend not to put their shoes in their lockers. It’s outside the lockers. It could be some other things as well. And so, shoes were coming up missing."

Detroit police say between September 2024 and January 2025, 27-year-old Officer James Clark Davis III allegedly stole multiple pairs of sneakers from fellow officers at DPD’s Atwater Street location.

"We did typically utilize an AirTag or other device. We planted a pair of shoes over there and put it in the shoes. Shoes came up missing. Ultimately, the shoes ended up at Officer Davis’ house," Bettison said.

Police got a search warrant, entered his home, and found the missing shoes.

Thursday, Davis was arraigned on three counts of larceny in a building and one count of receiving and concealing stolen property, valued between $200 to $1,000.

"It’s really a sad day. I know him. And so, I just want Officer Davis to get the help that he needs. Of course, he’s going to have to, just like anybody else, go through the criminal justice process," Bettison said.

What's next:

The chief says Officer Davis also resigned Thursday but emphasizes that police are not above the law.

"We got to keep on holding our own accountable just like we’ll hold the community accountable when folks are stealing or committing any other types of crimes," he said.

Davis' probable cause hearing is scheduled for April 8, and his preliminary hearing is set for a week later.