Detroit police officer charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct

A Detroit police officer has been charged with criminal sexual conduct in the third degree following accusations he forced sex on a woman.

The rape charge against officer Willie Fred Duncan was filed Aug. 18. He was arraigned in the 36th District Court Friday morning.

Duncan, who has served more than 20 years with the Detroit Police Department according to his attorney, entered a not guilty plea Friday.

A judge reading from a report that alleged that Duncan had entered a complainant's home and forced sex against her will described the details as "troubling at best."

According to court records, the offense was committed Feb. 20, 2021.

Duncan's attorney said during the arraignment that the officer has been suspended and confirmed he's been in contact with the internal affairs bureau.

The judge ordered Duncan to avoid all contact with the complainant. He also set his bond at $25,000/10% and set the next court date for Aug. 27.

Detroit police confirmed they will be having a press conference Friday at 4 p.m. No more information was given.

In response to a request for comment, defense attorney Sam Bennett said: "Mr. Duncan maintains his innocence. He was incredibly shocked by the allegations. He does know this woman but nothing described in the allegations occurred."

