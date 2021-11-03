Detroit police officer, citizen driver hospitalized after crash
article
DETROIT - A Detroit police officer was involved in a crash with a citizen driver Wednesday morning.
The front end of a police cruiser appeared to be smashed after colliding with another vehicle around 5 a.m. on Nov. 3.
Both the officer and the citizen were taken to a hospital in stable condition, a police spokesperson said.
The crash happened on East Warren and Grandy Street, in the Poletown East neighborhood.
No other information was available at this time.