Detroit police officer, civilian injured in crash at I-94 and Moross
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer was injured when his cruiser was t-boned by another driver Wednesday night.
The crash happened on the city's east side at I-94 and Moross, and the impact was enough to cause air bags to be deployed. Both drivers were injured.
Medics transported that civilian to St. John Hospital while responding police rushed the officer in for treatment.
