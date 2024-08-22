Detroit police officer hurt in fiery crash on way to work

A Detroit police officer who was headed to work early Thursday is now hospitalized after a fiery crash.

He was originally listed in critical condition, but was updated to stable hours after the crash.

The officer was driving a Honda on Ford Road approaching Wyoming Avenue in Dearborn when he hit a driver in a Tahoe who was pulling out of a Tim Hortons around 12:30 a.m.

"We just heard something boom," said Kanny, who was near the crash scene. "To be honest, I didn't know it was a car accident. It was like an explosion."

Witnesses described the crash as violent, and said the officer had to be extricated with the Jaws of Life.

The Tahoe driver is currently listed as stable.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.