Detroit police officer grazed by bullet, man hit twice after he opens fire in ambush

A Detroit police officer was grazed by a bullet after a man opened fire Thursday on the city's west side. The officer returned fire and hit the suspect twice, according to DPD. Miraculously, both were up and talking afterward.

Both injuries appear to be non-life-threatening said Detroit Police Chief James White. The shooting happened at 5:30 pm Thursday at Birwood and Cambridge.

White said officers were conducting a firearms investigation when the suspect, who was not part of the initial investigation, got out of a vehicle with a gun.

"That firearm had an extended clip, he engaged our officer in gunfire there was an exchange of gunfire," White said.

The shooting resulted in dozens of evidence markers at the scene. The chief says it appeared the officer was struck once below his bulletproof vest, the suspect struck twice.

"As you know, our officers immediately go into life-saving mode, they were thinking about transporting him," White said. "But EMS arrived on the scene and he was safely transported to the hospital."

The officer was privately conveyed to an area hospital. Right now police working to figure out why the suspect opened fire on the officer

"We’re looking at all of our camera assets, we are looking at our body-worn camera, our vehicle cameras, Ring doorbells," White said.

