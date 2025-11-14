Expand / Collapse search

Detroit police officer-involved shooting with wanted suspect after carjacking

By David Komer
Published  November 14, 2025 2:11pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
A suspect wanted in multiple shootings was shot by Detroit police Friday near downtown.

FOX 2 - A suspect wanted in multiple shootings was wounded by police in an officer-involved shooting Friday.

The suspect fled from an arrest attempt by Detroit police and allegedly carjacked someone during the pursuit, according to sources.

The man, who was also wanted by the feds, then was shot at some point during the pursuit.

The large police presence can be seen near downtown Detroit with multiple units and crime tape.  

A swarm of Detroit police and Michigan State Police cars are in the area of Cass and Martin Luther King Blvd. 

There is a second scene nearby with police around an older Chevrolet Tahoe with broken windows on MLK Blvd. This is the suspected carjacked vehicle. 

