Detroit police officer shocked by live wire responding to car crash; 5 injured

A Detroit police officer was shocked by a live wire responding to a car crash where five people were injured on the city's west side.

The female officer is expected to recover and is in stable condition, according to a spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department. All five people - including a 12-year-old are also listed in stable.

The car crash happened in the 19200 block of Paul Avenue, between the Southfield freeway and Evergreen, Friday afternoon when a driver ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle.

Photo: Abe Dabaja / FOX 2

