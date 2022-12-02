Detroit police officer shocked by live wire responding to car crash; 5 injured
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer was shocked by a live wire responding to a car crash where five people were injured on the city's west side.
The female officer is expected to recover and is in stable condition, according to a spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department. All five people - including a 12-year-old are also listed in stable.
The car crash happened in the 19200 block of Paul Avenue, between the Southfield freeway and Evergreen, Friday afternoon when a driver ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle.
Photo: Abe Dabaja / FOX 2
