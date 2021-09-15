Detroit police officer suspended after being caught in stolen car, sources say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer was suspended Wednesday after he was caught riding in a stolen car, sources said.
According to sources, the officer was a passenger in a stolen car that was stopped by police.
Chief James White is expected to speak with the police board and ask that the officer be suspended without pay during the investigation, sources said.
