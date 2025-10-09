Detroit police partners with DWIHN to improve response to mental health calls

The Brief A collaboration between Detroit police and a crisis hotline will allow 911 calls for mental health to go to a crisis team. Starting in September, the Detroit Police 911 dispatcher can now bring in the DWIHN 24-hour crisis hotline.



Detroit officers are often the first line of defense to handle mental health crises, but now there is a new pilot program to change all of that.

Big picture view:

It was a Detroit Police Department and Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network partnership, starting with 911 calls, many of which ended up being for mental health-related help.

"We do get folks that may be expressing suicidal ideations; some folks may just be expressing loneliness or grief," said Vice President of Crisis Services Grace Wolf.

Starting in September, the Detroit Police 911 dispatcher can now bring in the DWIHN 24-hour crisis hotline if it’s determined the call would be better suited for their expertise and is deemed non-violent.

"In our first month in August, when we launched, we had 251 transfers from 911, which is a very successful first month, and a vast majority of those folks just needed someone to talk to," said Wolf.

By the numbers:

For about 35 of those callers in August, the DWIHN mobile crisis team was sent directly to their homes and stabilized there or taken to a crisis center for treatment.

This will help free up Detroit police officers.

"You’re talking 200 instances now where 911 didn’t have to send a police car, 200 more opportunities for police officers to investigate different types of runs," said CEO James White.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741.

For those in crisis, another option is the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

