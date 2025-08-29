Detroit police providing update after 15-year-old shot at park

The Brief Detroit police will provide an update on a shooting at a park that wounded a teen girl. The victim was shot in the arm during a fight Wednesday.



An update is expected Friday after a teen girl was shot earlier this week at a Detroit park.

Watch the update live above at noon.

The backstory:

According to Detroit police, the 15-year-old victim showed up to a park in the 19000 block of Schoenherr near Eight Mile to fight with another girl Wednesday evening.

At some point, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting, hitting the girl in the arm.

Police took two witnesses into custody.

Dig deeper:

The shooting is just the latest in a string of violent crime involving young people this summer.

"One of the most important things that we can say is that we are still dealing with children, and they have to learn how to regulate themselves. Parents have to know where their children are going, what they are doing, and whether or not they have access to firearms," Deputy Chief Arnold Williams said after the park shooting.