Detroit teen shot during fight at park on city's east side as youth violence continues

The Brief A teen was shot during a fight in a Detroit park Wednesday evening, leaving her in serious condition. Police don’t know who brought the gun or who fired it. Two people were arrested and believed to be witnesses.



The violent mix of guns and children tragically continues in Detroit after a teen was sent to the hospital after getting shot on the city’s east side.

Big picture view:

This all happened around 6 p.m. near 8 Mile where investigators say a 15-year-old girl was shot in the arm after showing up to a park on the 19000 block of Schoenherr to fight with another girl.

At some point, officials say someone opened fire, hitting the victim. She was rushed to the hospital where she’s in serious condition.

Police don’t know who brought the gun or who fired it. Two people were arrested and believed to be witnesses.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 asked police about the ongoing plague of summer gun violence involving teens.

"One of the most important things that we can say is that we are still dealing with children, and they have to learn how to regulate themselves. Parents have to know where their children are going, what they are doing, and whether or not they have access to firearms," Deputy Chief Arnold Williams said.

Williams emphasized that self-regulation is a common denominator in many violent incidents.