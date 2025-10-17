Detroit police: 'Quite frankly concerned' about officer's controversial scanner call

The Brief Detroit police say they are concerned about one officer appearing to tell another over scanner to falsify information on a crash report. The audio came in early Thursday morning from what sources told FOX 2 was an on-duty crash. Detroit police later said the crash involved an officer backing into a pole.



A day after audio heard over a police scanner recorded a Detroit police officer suggesting to another to intentionally alter the information in a crash report, the department says it is investigating the incident.

A deputy chief with Detroit police told FOX 2 that if an officer did switch a number while entering information from a crash report, it would be "completely against our policy."

The backstory:

A controversial message from police came in early Thursday morning around 5:30 a.m. when one officer is heard telling another to "accidentally" change a digit from a driver's license while writing up a report.

Detroit police confirmed with FOX 2 that the audio was authentic and was related to an on-duty crash. Sources later said it was done possibly to circumvent the required reporting that could have affected the officer's car insurance rates.

The brief exchange is below:

OFFICER 1: You’re doing the UD-10 for (unintelligble) accident?

OFFICER 2: Yes, sir.

OFFICER 1: Alright, when you enter her driver’s license number in, just accidentally change one digit.

OFFICER 2: Okay.

What they're saying:

On Friday, police say they believe the crash involved an officer who backed into a pole. They could not confirm if there were any injuries, but explained their reporting policy while adding they're still looking into the call.

"There was a officer-involved accident. And it’s my understanding that our policy is as we go and we do our investigation on that accident. Part of that is the UD-10 that is completed. That’s Michigan - basically it’s Michigan law that we have to report it. So it’s my understanding then that something was indicated about switching, accidentally switching a number," said deputy chief Mark Bliss. "That’s not something we do. That’s not something we’re trained on. Quite frankly it’s completely against our policy."

Bliss expanded on the term UD-10, which was heard in the scanner audio.

"It indicates in the UD-10 instructions that in order to make sure that if there is an accident while you’re on duty, what you should put in the UD-10 so it does not harm your personal driving record. And that’s clearly indicated in the instructions," he said. "So again we have to ask why because it’s all in here. It’s all expressly spelled out for someone completing a UD10."

The deputy chief added that the department was concerned by the alleged actions.

"I know right now we’re launching an investigation on it because we’re quite frankly concerned. This is completely out of policy. Completely against everything that we do. We would like to know also what’s going on? And I think we’ll know shortly."

What's next:

Supervisors within the department are tasked with looking over the UD-10 forms, which are later compiled by Michigan State Police. The investigation may take a few weeks to complete.