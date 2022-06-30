Detroit police release additional photo of suspect in sex assault of elderly woman

article

Detroit police continue to look for a man who they say broke into an elderly woman's home and sexually assaulted her June 20.

Police said the man broke into a home on Lodewyck, just north of Chandler Park Drive between Cadieux and Canyon, around 10:15 a.m.

Once inside, police said the 78-year-old woman confronted him before he assaulted her and pushed her to the floor. Once knocked over, police said he pulled her pants down and then ran off.

The suspect was wearing a red jogging suit with white stripes on the side, a white T-shirt, and white tennis shoes.

Detroit Police are searching for a suspect wanted for the sexual assault of a 78-year-old woman earlier this week.

A $1,000 reward is offered for information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 313-596-1950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.