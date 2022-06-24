Detroit Police search for man in sex assault of elderly woman

article

The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man wanted for breaking into a home on the city's east side earlier this week and sexually assaulting a 78-year-old woman.

According to Detroit police, a man broke into a home on Lodewyck, just north of Chandler Park Drive between Cadieux and Canyon, around 10:15 a.m. on June 20.

Once inside, police said the 78-year-old woman confronted him before he assaulted her and pushed her to the floor. Once knocked over, police said he then pulled her pants down and then ran off.

Police said the man was wearing a red jogging suit with white stripes on the side, a white t-shirt, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Detroit Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 313-596-1950 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.