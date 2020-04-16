Detroit Police release mugshot of suspect in crash that killed 83-year-old man

Detroit Police have released a photo of the suspect involved in a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon that killed an 83-year-old man.

While police haven't released her name, the did detail a gruesome scene two days ago when the driver lost control of her Trailblazer and collided with Arthur Brewer while he was unloading groceries from his 2012 Dodge Journey. The crash happened on Evergreen Road near Puritan and Grand River.

Police said the driver allegedly lost control after accelerating past a DDOT bus. When she tried to get back into the lane, the suspect hit a tree and jumped a curb. The car flipped over and landed on top of the victim.

The wife of the deceased man said she saw the accident happen, and said her brother tried pulling her husband out from under the wreck. Unfortunately, it was too late.

"He was a very nice person, and everybody liked him," said Charlene Brewer, his wife. "I know he misses me right now. I know he's worried about me."

Arthur was a father of two, a loving husband and a retired GM worker.

After the suspect crashed, police say she and the child got out of the car and into a black Chevy Trailblazer that was driving behind them and fled, going east on Grand River, then north on Plainview.

Detroit Police ask if you recognize this woman or the Chevy Trailblazer she got into, please call them or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.