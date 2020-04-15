Wife of 83-year-old man killed in Detroit hit and run saw accident happen

A happy husband and proud grandfather was killed unloading groceries Wednesday - and his wife saw it all.

"He was a very nice person, and everybody liked him," said Charlene Brewer, his wife. "I know he misses me right now. I know he's worried about me."



Detroit police say Tuesday afternoon a man driving a 2012 black Dodge Journey had been speeding north on Evergreen followed by a Chevrolet Trailblazer. The driver of the Journey, haphazardly passed a DDOT bus and then, lost control.

The driver hit a tree - and jumped a curb on Evergreen near Puritan on the city's west side where the family of 83-year-old Arthur Brewer of Detroit says - he had been standing outside of his car, parked in the driveway. Brewer was unloading groceries.



"He moves slow and the car was burning rubber," Charlene said.

Arthur's wife of 35 years, Charlene Brewer, was in the kitchen. She was startled and heard tires screeching and a loud crash. The driver hit Arthur's car - flipping it on top of Arthur.



"I saw him flying in the air and I started hollering," Charlene said.

But while Arthur - was lying there, pinned, the driver stopped his car and the Trailblazer that had been following, stopped too. The driver who caused the crash got out with a child and hopped into the black Trailblazer and took off, as Arthur's family tried to save him.

Hit and run victim Arthur Brewer was killed while unloading groceries.

"He was trapped under there and my brother pulled him out from under there," Charlene said.

But it was too late. The mild-mannered 83-year-old father of two, a loving husband and retired GM worker, died from his injuries.

"Anything I asked him to do for me he did it. I know he's with me in spirit," Charlene said.

Arthur's wife said she is praying for the man who so carelessly and quickly killed the love of her life to be caught - along with the person who helped him escape.

"I want them to go to jail for life," she said.

Anyone with information on who did it, call Detroit police or contact Crime Stoppers where you will remain anonymous at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.