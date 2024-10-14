Suspected shooter killed Monday was off-duty DPD officer; two other officers also injured

article

Two Detroit police officers were injured and a suspect is dead following a shooting Monday afternoon.

Sources also told FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack the suspected shooter was an off-duty Detroit Police Department officer who is a member of the Special Response Team. The shooting took place near the I-75-Davison interchange with dozens of officers gathered near the service drive.

One officer was grazed while the other was struck in the ankle. Both were taken to the hospital.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and police chief James White are expected to comment on the shooting later Monday. Police have not given an official statement on the incident.

There were multiple reports of shots being fired in the area, which is northeast of Highland Park. Both Detroit police and Michigan State Police cruisers were at the scene, SkyFOX footage showed.

There was also caution tape surrounding the roadway.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.