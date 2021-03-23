1 dead after quadruple drive-by shooting in Detroit

Detroit police are investigating a quadruple drive-by shooting near the Davison and Lodge freeways late Monday night.

Detroit police say that four individuals were shot at in the area of Davison and Woodrow Wilson

One person has died and three others were hospitalized with injures.

Police say around 10:50 p.m. in the area of W. Davison & Woodrow Wilson, a black Tahoe pulled alongside a red Chevrolet Camaro.

At least one suspect began firing at the Camaro.

After the Tahoe fled in an unknown direction, paramedics arrived and pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The other three victims were taken to a hospital where they were listed in serious condition.

Detroit police don't have any information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting and are asking anyone with knowledge to call the homicide task force at (313) 596-2260.