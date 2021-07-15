Detroit police say traffic stop suspect flees, crashes while running red light

A traffic stop suspect fled Detroit police and caused a two-car crash Thursday afternoon on the city's northwest side.

The crash happened at Dexter and Ewald when the driver of a silver BMW allegedly fled a Detroit police cruiser and ran a red light, hitting a van at 4:45 p.m.

According to police, the driver of the BMW is hospitalized in critical condition and the van's driver is hospitalized in temporary serious condition.

Detroit police are investigating and reviewing dashcam video, it said.

