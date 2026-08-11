Detroit police search for driver in critical e-scooter hit-and-run

The Brief A Detroit woman is in the hospital after being the victim of a hit-and-run while riding an e-scooter. Officials say the car was driving northbound on Westphalia when the driver ignored a stop sign and hit 27-year-old Alisha Noon.



One woman is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while riding an e-scooter in Detroit last Thursday, Aug. 6.

What they're saying:

Detroit police say at around 5:20 p.m., a red 2006-2010 Chrysler 300 was allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run. Officials say the car was driving northbound on Westphalia when the driver ignored a stop sign and hit 27-year-old Alisha Noon.

Noon's sister, Nell, went to Facebook, saying Alisha was riding an e-scooter when she was hit.

Doorbell video captures alleged hit-and-run suspect

Police say the red vehicle drove off from the scene, which was captured on Nest video. It has front-end damage, a missing fog light cover, and extensive undercarriage damage. Officials say the car was last seen driving Eastbound from Westphalia.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp.

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