Detroit police search for 12-year-old girl missing for more than week

article

Detroit police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who left her home more than a week ago and never came back.

Police said Arleyah Mullen left her home in the 2100 block of E. Willis without permission around 11 p.m. Aug. 25.

Mullen is Black with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 103 pounds. It isn't known what she was wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5701.