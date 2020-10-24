Detroit Police search for 17-year-old last seen shortly after fight with boyfriend

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Ahlaysia Murphy, who was last seen shortly after she got into a physical altercation with her boyfriend Friday evening.

Police say after the fight, both Murphy and her 19-year-old boyfriend, William Shaffer, left a location and was last seen walking South on Beaverland Street, towards West Chicago.

Murphy is being described as a Black female, with a thin built and short hair. She was last seen wearing a white furry coat and blue jeans.

Shaffer, whose photo has not been released, is being described as a Black man, around 5’5 and 165 pounds. He has short hair, and was last seen wearing a white, torn shirt, blue jeans and “Air Max” shoes.

Police say at this point; they are concerned with Murphy’s safety.

If you have seen Murphy or Shaffer, you’re asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5600, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.