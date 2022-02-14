Detroit police search for suspected shooter who fired at juveniles at a bus stop

article

Detroit police are investigating an aggravated assault report after someone reportedly fired at juveniles standing at a bus stop.

The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Fairview, on the city's east side on Feb. 10.

According to Cpl. Dan Donakowski, around 3:20 p.m. a suspect fired multiple shots at kids that were outside.

He then fled on foot.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Video from near the scene showed a man in an orange hat and dark clothes running across a yard near the Fairview Manor apartments.

The suspect is described as approximately 18 years old and having a thin build.

If anyone recognizes this suspect, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.