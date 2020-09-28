Detroit police search for silver Dodge Ram, man in blue jacket in gentlemen's club shooting of six

Detroit Police are searching for a silver Dodge Ram and a man wearing a blue jacket in connection to a gentlemen's club shooting of six people early Monday morning.

Just before 2 a.m. on Monday, as Sting was closing down in the 6600 block of Michigan Ave in southwest Detroit, six people in their 20s were shot multiple times.

Two men, 28 and 24, are listed in critical condition. Two men, 25 and 28, and a woman, 22, are in stable condition. The condition of the sixth victim, a 20-year-old woman, was unknown.

According to the club's owner, all of them are from the Flint area and they came down to the club on the city's southwest side in a party bus. The owner said there were no problems while they were inside and they seemed to be having a great time until the club closed.

At least a dozen shots were fired.

"Suspects fired shots into that crowd and it is possible that members of the crowd returned fire," said Detroit Police Commander Kari Sloan

Advertisement

Detroit Police gathered a dozen shell casings from two different guns. They say they're working to get the make and model of a vehicle involved and are focusing on silver Dodge Ram pickup truck. They're also asking for help identifying the man in a blue jacket.

"We're unsure exactly what the motive was in this shooting and we're working with the detectives to determine that, at this point," Sloan said.

Neighbors reported hearing two dozen shots and a neighbor, identified only as Maria, said she's called Detroit Police about violence here several times.

"Every weekend it's the same thing so I hope this place is closed," Maria said.

Sloan said the police department is working to increase enforcement in the area.

Meanwhile, the club's manager says he can't control what happens outside of the bar after they close and plans to be back open Tuesday night.