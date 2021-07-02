Detroit Police search for suspect after man shot to death inside Captain Jay's restaurant

Detroit Police are searching for a man who is wanted for killing another man inside a restaurant on Meyers in Detroit Friday afternoon.

According to Detroit Police, they were called to Captain Jay's Fish & Chicken restaurant near McNichols and Meyers around 2:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a shooting. Detroit Police said they arrived at the restaurant just minutes after the shooting was reported.

Police said a man was shot to death inside the restaurant and that a suspect drove off in a white Nissan.

Detroit Police did not have any additional information regarding a suspect and said that the victim has not been identified. Police also said they are working to obtain surveillance video from the restaurant.

FOX 2 has a news crew headed to the scene. We'll update this page as we get more information.