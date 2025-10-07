The Brief Detroit police are searching for a woman tied to random assaults in downtown. The female punched two different victims unprovoked on Sept. 28.



Police are searching for a woman who they say is behind random assaults in downtown Detroit.

Law enforcement warned about the instance during a press conference about park security ahead of the Detroit Tigers postseason game 3 against the Seattle Mariners.

Big picture view:

Detroit police are trying to identify a woman connected to multiple assaults downtown after she allegedly punched two women hours apart.

The first assault happened near Woodward and John R, while the second occurred at Washington and Park just blocks away.

Both took place on Sept. 28 near the end of the Lions-Browns NFL game, police said. Ford Field is near the location of both incidents.

"Both incidents were unprovoked attacks, where our victims who are females were walking the downtown area. The individual, who I just mentioned in the photos, approached, did say several words, and then assaulted them by punching them," said Matthew Fulgenzi, a DPD commander.

Dig deeper:

The suspect is a white woman who appears to be in her 40s. She left downtown in a ride share.

In the first case, the woman was dressed in blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and had a Detroit Pistons shirt. She walked up to a 23-year-old female and punched her unprovoked. That was around 3:30 p.m.

The second case happened just before 8:30 p.m. when the same woman, dressed in a tan sweater, assaulted a 35-year-old woman.

"No weapons were used. This was by fist. However, we don’t understand why the person did these acts. If they were under the influence or something. We haven’t had any incidents since," Fulgenzi said.

The female suspect that police are searching for in connection with a series of assaults in downtown Detroit.

What you can do:

Police say there hasn't been another assault like it since. But they also believe there could be more victims from the Sept. 28 incidents.

If anyone has any information, they're asked to call DPD or Crimestoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.