Detroit police searching for 51-year-old man missing nearly a week

Detroit police are asking for help finding a 51-year-old man missing on the city's west side since July 19.

Kevin Barnes was last seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 15800 block of Archdale near Puritan and the Southfield freeway.

Police say Barnes' family has not been able to contact him and he has not been to work. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and jeans. Barnes drives a Silver 2012 Ford Focus.

He is described as between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall and 325 pounds. He wears glasses, and has black hair with a black and gray goatee, with tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840.




