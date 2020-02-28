Detroit police searching for missing 16-year-old and baby daughter

article

Detroit police are searching for missing 16-year-old Shomarie Germany and her 6-month-old baby girl, Khylie.

Shomarie and her daughter Khylie were last seen Friday at 3:55 p.m. Earlier in the day police say she went to a CPS hearing and was ordered to return back to Indiana, where she lives with her mother.

When they returned the house they were staying at in the 2000 block of Collingwood, Shomarie left with Khylie. It is believed they left the area with Shomarie's male friend driving an unknown white vehicle.



Police sau Shomarie Germany is in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen Shomarie and Khylie Germany, or knows of their whereabouts they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Tenth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.