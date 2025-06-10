Detroit police searching for man who stole seven bottles of automotive additive
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a suspect in the theft of several bottles of an automotive additive from a Detroit business on Monday.
Detroit police were called to the location early Monday morning for reports of a larceny.
What we know:
The unidentified man stole seven bottles of vehicle engine cleaner made to clear fuel injectors.
Police responded to the business around 6:20 a.m. on June 9, located in the 14000 block of Fenkell for reports of a larceny.
According to the clerk, the products taken were identified as a "High Mileage Fuel Injector and Carburetor Treatment."
What you can do:
Police from the 8th precinct are hoping the public can help them locate the individual, who was wearing a black NFL jacket with blue jeans at the time of the alleged theft.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up or DetroitRewards.tv
The Source: This story was reported from a press release from Detroit Police.