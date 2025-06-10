Detroit police searching for man who stole seven bottles of automotive additive

article

The Brief Detroit police are searching for a man suspected of stealing several bottles of liquid used for cleaning fuel injectors in cars. The alleged theft happened in the 14000 block of Fenkell at a Project Green Light location.



Detroit police were called to the location early Monday morning for reports of a larceny.

What we know:

The unidentified man stole seven bottles of vehicle engine cleaner made to clear fuel injectors.

Police responded to the business around 6:20 a.m. on June 9, located in the 14000 block of Fenkell for reports of a larceny.

According to the clerk, the products taken were identified as a "High Mileage Fuel Injector and Carburetor Treatment."

The individual behind the alleged theft of an automotive additive.

What you can do:

Police from the 8th precinct are hoping the public can help them locate the individual, who was wearing a black NFL jacket with blue jeans at the time of the alleged theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up or DetroitRewards.tv