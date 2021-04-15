Detroit police seek 15-year-old boy missing from city's east side

article

Detroit police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen April 6.

Tylend Taylor's grandmother said she last saw him around 10 p.m. in the 5900 block of Drexel. She told police that Taylor was sleeping and she went to sleep. When she awoke, he was gone.

Taylor is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs 220-230 pounds. He has black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, navy blue shorts, and tan gym shoes.

Police said Taylor is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.