Detroit police seek 82-year-old man missing for 3 weeks

Detroit police are looking for an 82-year-old man who hasn't been seen or heard from in weeks.

Michael LaBrecque's friends said they last spoke to him about three weeks ago, and he was last seen in the 5200 block of Sheridan. He has not been home since then.

He is in good physical and mental condition.

LaBrecque is white with gray hair. He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs 156 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.