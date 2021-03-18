Detroit police seek man wanted in connection to double stabbing near Greektown
DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a double stabbing incident in downtown Detroit that happened late Wednesday.
A man pictured in a light green jacket, black neck sleeve, and a backward hat was involved in an altercation that injured two people.
Around 10:15 p.m., a suspect man stabbed two 28-year-old men in the area of St. Antoine and Monroe.
He then fled the scene.
The victims were transported to a local hospital where they were listed in stable condition.
The suspect is a Black male who is approximately five-foot-seven-inches and has dreadlocks.
If anyone recognizes this suspect or has information regarding this stabbing, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-1340, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.