Detroit police seek man who was last seen leaving for new job in Romulus

Detroit police are looking for a missing man who was last seen Tuesday when he left to go to his new job in Romulus.

Gregory Bartkowiak, 57, left his home in the 15400 block of Mapleridge at 12 a.m., his wife told police.

Gregory Bartkowiak

He is in fair physical condition and good mental condition, police said.

Bartkowiak has blond hair, blue eyes, and a red birthmark on the left side of his neck. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black jeans, and black loafers. He was driving his brown 2017 Nissan Rogue.

Anyone who knows where Bartkowiak may be is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-SPEAK-UP.