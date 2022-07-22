Detroit police seek missing 12-year-old girl who ran away

article

Detroit police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen Tuesday.

Police said Oshay Winters left her home in the 5700 block of Holcomb around 10 p.m. without permission and never came back.

Winters is Black with brown eyes and black hair. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue or purple sundress.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.