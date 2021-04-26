Detroit police seek missing 15-year-old girl who never returned home

article

Detroit police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who said she was on her way home early Sunday but never arrived.

Alexandria Zalenski's mother last saw her around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 19900 block of Kingsville. Zalenski called her mother around midnight and said she was on her way home, but her mother hasn't seen her.

Police said Zalenski has spoken to other family members.

Zalenski is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue Tommy Hilfiger coat, blue jeans, and Croc shoes.

She is in good physical and mental condition, police said.

Anyone who knows where Zalenski may be is asked to call police at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.