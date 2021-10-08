Detroit police seek missing 54-year-old man with dementia

article

Detroit police are looking for a missing 54-year-old man who has dementia.

Kenneth Strauthers was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Woodward. He left his home wearing a gray jogging outfit and white Reebox gym shoes.

His family said he has trouble walking without a cane.

Strauthers is black with black hair. He is 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.