Detroit police seek missing man who left home and never came back

article

Detroit police are looking for a missing man who left his home April 9 and never returned.

Benjamin Nelson, 49, was last seen around 6 p.m. in the 9800 block of Outer Drive. Police said he has never been missing before.

Nelson is black with a light complexion. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds with a slim build. He has a salt-and-pepper beard, hazel eyes, and a shaved head.

He is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who knows Nelson's location is asked to call police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.