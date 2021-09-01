Detroit police seek missing man with mental illness

article

Detroit police are looking for a man who has been missing since Aug. 21.

Jerjuan Davis, 40, was last seen in the 4700 block of Buena Vista around 11:30 a.m. His mother told police he suffers from mental illness.

Davis is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs between 130 and 150 pounds. He has black and blond dreadlocks, a full beard, brown eyes, and tattoos on his neck.

Anyone with information about Davis' whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.