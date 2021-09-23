Detroit police seek suspect in shooting at Outer Drive and Norwood

article

Detroit police are asking the public's help finding shooting suspect Kasaras Kemp.

Investigators say Kemp, 31, was involved in a non-fatal shooting in the area of Norwood and E. Outer Drive at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. He was seen fleeing in a gray Jeep Cherokee.

The 19-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital and is still recovering.

Kemp is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 150 pounds.

If anyone has any information please call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Suspect vehicle

