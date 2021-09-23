Detroit police seek suspect in shooting at Outer Drive and Norwood
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are asking the public's help finding shooting suspect Kasaras Kemp.
Investigators say Kemp, 31, was involved in a non-fatal shooting in the area of Norwood and E. Outer Drive at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. He was seen fleeing in a gray Jeep Cherokee.
The 19-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital and is still recovering.
Kemp is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 150 pounds.
If anyone has any information please call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Suspect vehicle
