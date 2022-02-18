Detroit police seek suspect of armed robbery at a Dollar General on city's east side

Detroit police are seeking information about an armed robbery last weekend at a Dollar General on Detroit's east side.

Police said a female suspect was shopping at the Dollar General on Feb. 12 located in the 13300 block of E. 7 Mile Rd near Alcoy Ave.

Dollar General Armed Robbery Suspect (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

According to investigators she filled her shopping cart with items and left the store without paying. A staff member followed her out and grabbed the cart.

Police said she pulled out a weapon, pointed it at the employee and fled with some items. No one was injured.

Anyone that recognizes the suspect, or has information, is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313)596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)Speak-Up.